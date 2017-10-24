NCLT adjourns hearing of contempt plea files against McDonald’s

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday adjourned the hearing of the contempt plea filed against fast food major McDonald’s and its Indian arm by estranged Indian partner Vikram Bakshi.

According to a PTI report: During the proceedings, counsel appearing for McDonald’s informed that the Delhi High Court would on October 25 hear a petition in which it has challenged the show cause notice for contempt issued by the tribunal.

Following this, a NCLT bench headed by Chairman Justice MM Kumar adjourned the matter to November 7 for the next hearing.

MIPL, a subsidiary of McDonald’s had filed a writ petition before the High Court questioning the validity of the contempt notice issued by the NCLT against it. On September 5, NCLT had issued show cause notice to fast food major McDonald’s and McDonald’s India over the contempt plea filed by Bakshi.

Vikram Bakshi had alleged that by terminating its licence the US- based food giant has violated the NCLT order dated July 13 which reinstated him as the managing director of CPRL and also refrained McDonald’s Corporation to interfere in the functioning of CPRL.