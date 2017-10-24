Natural and organic products to be top reckoners in skin care industry

1 BRAND IN BUSINESS – Shahnaz Husain

Spokesperson: Shahnaz Husain, Founder, Chairperson and Managing Director, Shahnaz Husain Group of Companies.

Philosophy of the brand: “The Shahnaz Husain Brand is internationally renowned for Ayurvedic beauty care, blending ancient traditions with scientific techniques. Based on the principle of ‘Natural Care and Cure’, the Shahnaz Husain formulations comprise of herbs, flowers and fruit extracts, essential oils, and precious minerals and gems. It has received prestigious international awards for Quality Excellence.”

Inspiration to launch the brand: “While training in London in cosmetology, I came across instances of skin damage caused by chemical treatments. I wanted to find a natural alternative that was safe and without risk. From my family, I had inherited faith in natural healing and my study of Ayurveda strengthened it further. I was convinced that it could offer the ideal answers to modern cosmetic care.”

USP: “‘Shahnaz Husain’ is not a faceless brand name or corporation. Everyone knows that the person behind the brand name is herself trained in cosmetology and cosmetic therapy, that it is a symbol of my vision of herbal beauty care. The brand name is associated with unique integrated system of salon chain and product excellence, which rely on each other. The products have been clinically tested in actual user-conditions.”

Competition from non-natural brands: “In India, faith in a natural system, such as Ayurveda, has existed for centuries. It is part of our tradition, culture and heritage. Also, with the ‘back to nature’ trend sweeping through the world, it is herbal (natural) beauty care that is driving the growth of the beauty business. Consumers cannot be underestimated. They are very much aware of products, their ingredients and quality. They opt for natural products, not only in India, but worldwide. The Shahnaz Husain brand has established brand loyalty and brand identity on the strength of ‘Natural Beauty Care and Cure’, over the past four decades.”

Market share captured: “The Shahnaz Husain brand has captured 40 to 45 per cent of the market in the highest segment of Natural Ayurvedic Beauty Care.”

Consumer trends key for brand positioning: “Today’s Indian consumer is aware of quality and the ingredients in products and wants to exercise this knowledge by buying reputed brands known for their quality. Scientific techniques and modern beauty concepts have also influenced products, and there is a veritabel list of them available today – from specialised sunscreens and moisturisers, to cleansers, masks, serums, hair tonics, hair serums, and so on. Branding has become all important. One prominent trend has been the surge of men’s personal grooming. This includes salon care for men, as men’s salons have also mushroomed at a fast pace. With the recent trend towards fitness and youth, the age group range of customers has also become wider. Older people are demanding anti-ageing treatments. Very recently, a major thrust has been noticed towards spa treatments, with salons being converted into day spas, offering both salon and spa treatments.”

Marketing strategies: “My marketing strategies have been unique, to the extent that I did not enter the retail market till 1990. Our salons were the outlets for our products. Even at a time when businesses sustained on commercial advertising, I relied on ‘word of mouth’ publicity, believing that a satisfied client is the best advertisement. I have also extended my salons and other ventures on a unique franchise system, which has become a successful business model with tremendous international goodwill.”

Challenges faced: “Having adopted a totally new concept of herbal care and cure, I had to increase awareness of the healing powers of herbs and the dangers of chemical and synthetic ingredients. I overcame this hurdle did this with the help of print media. Very early in my career, I also made it a point to personally reply to letters seeking solutions for skin and hair problems. Four decades later, I still maintain this practice. My philosophy and faith in nature has not only influenced markets and minds, but has become an integral part of the brand image. I also had to overcome social and economic hurdles, but my family’s support and understanding helped me to overcome barriers and realise my dreams.

Entering the international market was the biggest challenge. India was not even represented at that time, but I attended International Beauty Congresses on my own steam, speaking on Ayurveda and trying to popularise Ayurvedic beauty care. I participated in the Festival of India in London in 1980 and was given a counter in the Perfumery Section of Selfridges. In the face of fierce competition, to stand up alone and sell India’s ancient civilisation in a jar was not easy. Since then, we have experienced the increasing demand for Indian Ayurvedic products across the globe.”

Future of natural and organic skin care: “In India, traditions co-exist with modern technological advances. Today, Ayurveda and natural, organic products have found a prominent place in modern cosmetic care. Synthetic preparations and chemical ingredients cause allergic and irritative reactions, as well as lead to build-up of toxins in the system. The safety factor cannot be ignored and makes herbs ideal for cosmetic care. Herbs also have powerful healing properties, with protective, preventive and corrective actions. Centuries of usage have also shown that natural ingredients are readily accepted and assimilated by the body. Today, we are looking at nature with enlightened eyes, because it is being supported by scientific research. We know that natural and organic products have an exciting future. As for Ayurveda, it is definitely the healing system of the future for attaining total wellbeing.”

View on Halal products in skin care: “We have showcased our products at Halal Beauty Expos in the Middle East and Malaysia. Our formulations do not contain any animal products, and we believe in protecting the environment and not disturbing it in any way through our manufacturing processes. We do not use animal products in our formulations and do not allow animal testing, either.”