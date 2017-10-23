Sanjeev Agarwal, CEO, Gitanjali Exports Ltd

Sanjeev Agarwal has a unique combination of experience encompassing FMCG, Banking & Finance and the luxury Retail Sectors.

Starting his career with Unilever handling Sales, Distribution and New Product launches, Agarwal moved to Cadburys to handle Marketing & Brand Management. He then moved to Deutsche Bank and worked with them for over 14 years and was instrumental in setting-up the Retail & Private Banking Business of Deutsche Bank (DB) in India. During his stint with DB he had been acknowledged for having launched a number of innovative investment products.

He then moved to World Gold Council as Managing Director – India-Subcontinent – where he worked on a number of market development initiatives. The most successful being the conceptualizing and developing of an ‘all India gold buying day’ on an a day called ‘Akshaya Tirthyaya’ which used to be celebrated only in a few states in South India till 2003. Another market development initiative developed by him was the concept of retailing of gold coins through the branches of the banks in India.

He is presently spearheading a number of new business initiatives for Gitanjali Group both in India and the overseas market. One of the most unique ‘point of sale’ concept developed by him recently, in the area of jewellery retail, was a Jewellery ATM machine.

Agarwal is an active member of a number of Associations & Trade Body and is a Member of the FICCI – Gems & Jewellery Group. He is also the Chairman of Indo-Armenia Business Council.