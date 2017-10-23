Being Human Clothing celebrates 5 successful years in fashion retail

Being Human, a clothing line with a heart, is all set to celebrate the completion of 5 successful years in the fashion retail industry. The brand was launched in 2012 by Salman Khan, one of India’s biggest celebrities and its global licensee, The Mandhana Retail Ventures Limited.

After a successful launch in Europe, the brand was subsequently launched in Middle East, India, Nepal and Mauritius over the past 5 years and currently has more than 600 point-of-sale globally. The brand has received global acceptance due to its unique model wherein through the sale of each garment, the brand supports the education and healthcare initiatives undertaken by Being Human – The Salman Khan Foundation.

Known for its trendy design, Being Human Clothing has completed 5 successful years of business and has marked its position among the top apparel brands in India and overseas. This fast moving fashion brand is an interesting mix of creativity and functionality supported by cost-effective product development. Taking the brand ethos forward, the clothing line has made a distinct identity for itself in the retail industry by employing one differently-abled employee as a Fashion Consultant in each of its stores.

To mark its anniversary, #5YearsOfBeingHumanClothing campaign by the brand features Salman Khan and 8 Unsung Heroes from distinct fields. The campaign is shot by the renowned photographer Prasad Naik and conceptualised by agency Pulp.

#5YearsOfBeingHumanClothing celebrates inspirations breaking through societal taboos bringing 8 crusading champions and their unheard stories. Each individual is an unsung hero of a space which our society needs but are hesitant and callous about. This initiative by the brand stands for and believes in Being Brave, Being Courageous and most of all, Being an Awesome Human.

8 unsung heroes are:-

1. Arjun Meghe & Jyotibha Patil who are the founders of ‘Insaniyat’, a non-profit organization aimed towards social development

2. Karan Berry who makes ‘zero-profit shoes’ for differently-abled people

3. Deane de Menezes who is a founder of ‘Red is the New Green’, conducts awareness sessions about menstruation across society while also providing access to economical sanitary options and safety measures to dispose menstrual waste

4. Rajeev Dilip Kher who founded ‘3S India’ runs a sanitation drive addressing hygiene related issues which has benefited over 10,00,000 labourers

5. Maitreyi Jiwchkar who brought up ‘Zero Gravity’, was established as a youth led entity connecting change-makers to opportunities on a single platform for social good based on innovation and ideation the fields of education, environment healthcare and rural development

6. Poorva Shingre who works at ‘Once upon a Doug’ helps cotton women farmers get a reliable secondary income from hand-made, up-cycled cotton bracelets, which are sold globally.

7. Raviraj Shetty who works for ‘Ummeed Child Development Center’, an NGO which provides care to children experiencing disabilities and their families. He works to make every child experiencing disability reach their maximum potential and becoming a part of the society in respectful ways.

These are the 8 unconventional heroes whose work has been selected to be showcased by Being Human Clothing in the #5YearsOfBeingHumanClothing campaign. These stories will be a part of the month long celebration to commemorate this milestone.

Taking this idea forward, the brand will launch a digital campaign inviting all to share inspiring stories of anyone they may know by using the hashtag #5YearsOfBeingHumanClothing and will give chance to get featured in their next campaign along with other rewards such as vouchers from the brand.

Reflecting on completing 5 years and the campaign, Salmam Khan added, “These heroes made me see the world through their eyes. Their constant efforts to make a difference and create positive change is simply phenomenal. When I see so much selflessness, compassion and eagerness to do good for our society, especially in such young people, it is an absolutely great feeling.”

Extending his warm regards on the occasion, CEO of The Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd, the global licensee for Being Human Clothing, Manish Mandhana said, “In a span of 5 years we have seen global acceptance for the brand Being Human Clothing and with a total reach of 600+ point of sales worldwide we think this only the beginning. We are equally excited for the upcoming 5 years as much as we have been for the past 5 years. The campaign #5YearsOfBeingHumanClothing is our success gesture. We shall further continue to grow, supporting the twin cause of Education and Healthcare that Being Human – the Salman Khan Foundation has initiated.”

Milestone Achievements

1. In India, the brand has covered the length and breadth of the country with its multi-retailing strategy: 29 exclusive stores, 24 franchise stores, 405 multi-brand outlets and shop-in-shops and 4 e-stores.

2. The brand is available in leading international markets such as Europe, Mauritius, Middle East and Nepal with 1 exclusive store in Bordeaux, France as well as Mauritius and 3 in Nepal. While having a retail footprint of 145 shopping islands across Middle East and Europe.

3. It follows a unique store design concept as it builds its stores with the themes of re-cycle, re-use and re-invent. Has won several awards acknowledging the unique concept, including IMAGES Most Admired Retailer of the Year 2017 – Store Design & Visual Merchandising’.

4. Was recognised as the Most Exciting Apparel Brand in a study conducted by Economic Times and AC Nielsen in 2015.

5. Winning the Most Iconic – Made In India Brand award in 2017, Being Human Clothing has again created a milestone. Followed by awards like Emerging Brand Award (2015), Most Admired Fashion Brand of the Year (2016), Apparel Retailer of the Year (2014) to name a few, Being Human Clothing over the years has been successful in elevating consumer service levels.

Future Plans

1. In coming years, the brand is looking forward to aggressively expand its retail business in Tier II and Tier III cities.

2. The city expansion plan also includes 1,500 point-of-sale (POS) outlets in next 3 years

3. Being Human Clothing already has tie-ups with the leading online fashion stores in India but is eyeing to launch its own e-commerce website

4. Menswear followed by womenswear and accessories will soon have a new label called ‘Athleisure’ amongst them

5. Along with other development goals, the brand also has plans for expanding overseas in the pipeline.

About Being Human Clothing

Being Human, a clothing line with a heart, launched by Salman Khan, India’s A-list cine-star in 2012, globally licenced by The Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd, has its footprints in over 15 countries with over 600 point-of-sale. Royalties from merchandise sale give impetus to the initiatives of Being Human-The Salman Khan Foundation in India, dedicated to the twin causes of education and healthcare for the underprivileged. This unique business model finds an instant international connect, acceptance and appreciation. The ability to ‘look good and do’ good at the same time empowers consumers globally and wins their hearts. The brand’s combined ethos of celebrity, charity and fashion has been a catalyst in taking its reach to 600 point-of-sale across the globe in a span of 5 years.

The brand has launched exclusive stores in 45 cities in India: Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Aligarh, Allahabad, Ambala, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Bangalore, Bathinda, Bhilwara, Bhopal, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gurgaon, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Rajkot, Ranchi, Surat, Thane, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada. It is also retailed across multiple channels of exclusive stores, shop-in-shops, distributor networks and e-commerce websites internationally and in India. With its trend-setting international design, impeccable quality and customer friendly retail environment the brand is truly global in spirit and it offers top-notch apparel and accessories for men and women.