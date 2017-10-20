Shashwat Goenka, Sector Head, Spencer’s Retail Ltd.

Shashwat Goenka is the Sector Head of Spencer’s Retail Ltd., which is part of Rs 32,000 crore RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group which employs over 45,000 people. The group is involved in diverse businesses including power generation and distribution, retailing, BPO service, carbon black manufacturing, media and entertainment.

Spencer’s is a pioneer in modern retail in India with over a 120 stores in more than 35 cities across India. It is a modern trade retail player with a focus on hypermarkets.

Shashwat Goenka is also a Director in Firstsource Solution Limited, an innovative provider of customer-centric business process services to over 100 global clients with a network of delivery centers spread across India and the globe. Philips Carbon Black Limited is the largest producer of Carbon Black in India and 8th largest in world.

Currently, Goenka is also the President of India Chamber of Commerce and Executive Member in Federation of India Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

After completing his schooling at St. Xavier’s Collegiate School, Calcutta, Goenka obtained his degree in Finance, Management and Marketing from the Wharton School, University of Pennylvania, and Philadelphia.

While at Wharton, Goenka’s leadership experience included the positions of Chair, Director and Technical Director of PenNaatak, Preceptorial Leader in Preceptorial Committee, Human Resource Committee of Wharton Asia Exchange, International Mentor, and Marketing Committee of Wharton India Economic Forum.