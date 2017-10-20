Home Big Grid DIPP approves 2 FDI proposals in single brand retail sector

    The commerce and industry ministry said it has approved two foreign direct investment proposals, including that of , in the single brand retail sector.

    The investment envisaged in the range of 5 million to 10 million British pounds

    According to a PTI report: Dyson International got an approval to carry out single brand retail trading of ‘Dyson’ branded products in India, it said in a statement.

    The investment envisaged in the range of 5 million to 10 million British pounds.

    also got a post facto approval for FDI pursuant to direction from the RBI.

