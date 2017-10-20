Spencer’s Retail expands retail presence in Kolkata

Spencer’s Retail, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Company, has opened 4,000 sq.ft. store in Kolkata. This is the 23rd Spencer’s retail store in Kolkata and 126th store pan India.

Speaking about the launch, Sector Head – Retail at RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Shashwat Goenka said that with the addition of the new store at Park Street, Kolkata, Spencer’s Retail is looking to extend its unique shopping experience to the heart of the city in Park Street.

According to Goenka, Spencer’s has over the years, received overwhelming customer patronage from Kolkata and he is optimistic about the future of the newly launched Park Street store as well.

He added that there are plans to further increase the number of stores in Kolkata with three new stores in pipeline for launch before the end of this year. The retail chain is already spread over 3.6 lakh square feet across West Bengal and garners a footfall of about 1.2 million on a per annum basis.

The new Spencer’s store beside Flury’s in Park Street will operate between 10 AM to 9 PM on all days. The store décor has a old-world charm with an especially designed colonial look and feel to complement the rich legacy and architechture of the iconic Park Street. Continuing with the retail chain’s philosophy of ‘Making Fine Living Affordable’, customers can expect the latest shopping experience with more than 20,000 quality products at an affordable price.

The offerings at the new Spencer’s store will include a wide range of fresh foods and vegetables, fish and meat products, frozen and dairy assortment, staple food products, FMCG processed foods, basic home essentials and electrical ranges.

According to Goenka, Spencer’s unique ‘Gourmet section’ in the new Park Street store will house a considerable range of the exciting products such as cookies, sauces, chocolates and various cusine based products for Thai, Mexican and Continetal food lovers. According to him, Spencer’s sources its authentic Gourmet product assortment from over 15 countries.

Due to high demand from its customers for the Diwali and Kali Puja festival, the new Spencer’s store in Park Street, has stocked large range on fresh and processed food products as well as gifting items with exciting offers. As an inaugural offer, shoppers can avail free parking when they shop for Rs 1,000 or more at Spencer’s till October 22, 2017.

The click and brick retailer, last year ventured into Omnichannel retailing with the launch of its online shopping facility through their website, www.spencers.in.

According to Goenka, the online retail arm of Spencer’s Retail has received tremendous response from the customers and is already a differentiator for them in the business. Currently, www.spencers.in is available in Kolkata, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Gaziabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow and Vishakapatnam.

Currently, Spencer’s runs 126 stores including 39 large-format stores across 35 cities in India. The all-India footfall is nearly 4 million per month. Spencer’s store dates back more than 150 years since the set up of its first store in Chennai way back in 1862.