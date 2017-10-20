H&M to open first store in Ghaziabad

H&M, Hennes & Mauritz AB, the international fashion retailer, known for fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way, will open its first store in Ghaziabad at Red Mall. Spread across two floors over 21,000 sq.ft the store will open on Friday, 27 October 27 at 11 AM.

Presenting a wide selection of latest trends and timeless classics, H&M will offer women’s, men’s, teenagers and children’s apparels, accessories, footwear and lingerie. The new store will also feature H&M’s Garment Collecting initiative, where customers can donate their used clothes and get a discount voucher to use for their next purchase at H&M.

Those in queue before 11 AM on the opening day can expect fun surprises and foot tapping music. The first three fashionistas in queue will be rewarded with H&M gift cards worth Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively and the next 150 fashion lovers in queue will receive gift cards worth Rs 500.

The store in Red Mall, Ghaziabad will be H&M’s 6th store in Delhi NCR, with other stores in Select City Walk – Saket, Ambience Mall Gurgaon and Vasant Kunj, Mall of India – Noida and Connaught Place. The brand continues the momentum on the expansion plans that were announced for Autumn 2017.

H&M India will also be opening their fifth store in Mumbai at Le Palazzo on October 26, 2017.