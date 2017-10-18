Cafe Coffee Day introduces milkshakes in bottles

Cafe Coffee Day, the pioneer of cafe culture in India has unveiled a cool new revolution with Chill Shakes and brings to milkshake lovers bottle full of fun and goodness with a lip smacking blend of milk and hints of fruit and chocolate.

Chill shakes are available in flavours such as mango, chocolate, saffron and strawberry.

Speaking on the new Chill Shakes, CEO, Café Coffee Day, Venu Madhav said, “Since our early years, Café Coffee Day has led the coffee revolution and always offered cafe lovers reasons to sip, munch and nibble their favourite beverages and meal options. With Chill Shakes too, we push the envelope further and bring another reason to delight our customers with the goodness of milk in flavours they love. From fruit to the indulgence of chocolate, every shake is bottle full of deliciousness that is filling, flavorful and a treat to the senses. With flavors like Kesar, Chocolate, Strawberry and Mango, there is something for every milkshake lover in town.”

The shakes are served in glass take away bottles of 300 ml and are available for Rs. 99 plus applicable taxes. Currently, Chill Shakes will be available in Café Coffee Day outlets in Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad.