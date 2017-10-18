Fingerlix raises US $7 million from Accel Partners and Zephyr Peacock

Ready-to-cook food brand Fingerlix has raised US $7 million (approx Rs. 45.50 crore) from Accel Partners and Zephyr Peacock in a Series B round of fund raise.

Fingerlix said it will utilise the fresh capital to accelerate its growth strategy and also to expand into newer geographies of Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai while expanding its footprint within the NCR.

Accel Partner’s participation in this round, along with existing investor Zephyr Peacock, underlines the immense potential of the convenience food category, especially the RTC segment, the company said in a statement.

Fingerlix plans to expand to top 10 cities in India as well as select international markets, it added. Fingerlix’s product range includes batters, mixes, parathas, snacks and ready-to-eat accompaniments.

After capturing a significant fresh food market share in Mumbai and Pune, Fingerlix launched its portfolio in the Delhi NCR region in August this year.