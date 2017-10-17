Hatsun Agro to expand ice cream capacity

Dairy products major Hatsun Agro Product Ltd on Monday said it plans to install extrusion machine to manufacture ice cream and is also in the process of setting up a mozzarella cheese plant at one of its plants.

In a regulatory filing in BSE, the company said the ice cream machine will be installed in its plant in Salem which in turn would increase ice cream production to 65,000 pieces per hour from 17,000 pieces per hour.

According to the filing, the setting up of milk unit with 3.5 lakh litres per day capacity and curd unit with 1.5 lakh litres per day are progressing well at Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu.

Hatsun Agro said it has commissioned the Rs 60 crore cattle feed plant near Palani and the packaging unit near for milk and curd packaging.

The company also said it closed the first half of the current fiscal with a net profit of Rs 73 crore on a total revenue of Rs 2,240 crore.