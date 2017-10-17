Purplle appoints Pooja Acharya as Chief Beauty Officer to steer its next phase growth

Purplle, India’s largest online beauty marketplace, has appointed Pooja Acharya as its Chief Beauty Officer.

Pooja Acharya has decade-long experience in managing offline retail of globally renowned cosmetic brands. She will play a crucial role as Purplle plans to introduce its products in brick-and-mortar retail format, foraying in new beauty segments and introduce exclusive international brands in India.

Commenting on Pooja’s appointment, CEO & Co-Founder of Purplle.com, Manish Taneja said, “Pooja’s appointment is in line with our intent to deepen management bandwidth. At Purplle, Pooja’s extensive global experience in managing beauty brands in offline retail channels will guide us through our next phase of growth as we target consistent profitable growth and tapping markets beyond the top urban cities.”

Mumbai-born Pooja Acharya, joins Purplle from Shiseido where she was Education and Training Manager for flagship stores. Her extensive beauty experience spans across international brands including Chanel, Cle de Peau, Dior, Nars, to name a few and flagship stores including Bloomingdale’s 59th street, Neiman Marcus, Short Hills and Macy’s 34th street in New York. She has deep understanding of the global cosmetics market and evolving consumer behaviours. Pooja has also worked closely with internationally renowned makeup artistes Dick Page, Setsuko and Miyako, Oswsldo Perez and Renato. She has created specialised beauty training modules based on world renowned practices.

According to Pooja Acharya, “I am thrilled to join India’s largest online beauty portal. Purplle leverages technology effectively to study consumer behaviour patterns. Their chatbot has been a revolutionary initiative in the Indian market, personalising recommendations to customers based on their needs. I am most excited to see this marriage of technology and expertise help us take the next leap in business. Together with the energetic and vibrant Purplle team, we will radically change the way Indians experience beauty products.”

Since inception, Purplle has received a funding of US $7 million from Blume Venture Advisors, IvyCap Ventures and JSW Ventures. In July this year, it was picked for the prestigious Google Sand Hill Program, under which it will receive mentorship, support and early access to Google’s capabilities. Using this platform, Purplle has propelled its game for exclusive associations with global brands for their foray into the Indian market.

Purplle’s analytics, which has scanned through millions of customer interactions over the past 5 years, tell us that there is a big gap that still needs to be filled in the Indian beauty segment. There are numerous product categories in women’s personal hygiene that are yet to even enter, while numerous specialised beauty and skincare products too, await popular circulation.