Vipin Bhandari, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Spencer’s Retail Limited

Vipin Bhandari joined Spencer’s in August, 2015, as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

He comes with over 20 years of Retail specific experience. He completed his Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) from Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur, following which he obtained his Chartered Accountancy qualification from ICAI.

Thereafter, Bhandari worked with Tata Consultancy Services. His retail career began with the Landmark Group, Dubai, where he worked with Shoe Mart Baby Shop and Fun City Oasis.

For the next 10 years, Bhandari worked with Max Hypermarket India Pvt. Ltd. in his capacity as President and Chief Operating Office, he was responsible for setting up its entry strategy into India & set up and ran 15 such Hypermarkets.

He has worked in sourcing, expansion and operations. In his last assignment, Bhandari was Chief Executive Officer at Hyper City India Pvt Ltd.