Gaurav Jain, Head of Strategy and Businesses Development, Reliance Retail

Gaurav Jain is the Head of Strategy and Business Development at Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer with revenues of US $5.2 billion and presence of over 3,600 stores.

A long-term retail professional, Jain brings significant management and leadership experience to his present role.

Jain has over 18 years of rich experience in varied fields such a strategy and planning, sales and business development, retail and general management.

He bring in a deep understanding of corporate planning and change management. He is also recognized as a ‘startup specialist’ and is seen as a key member in setting up of the Reliance group’s retail business.

At Reliance Retail, he is accredited with forming new businesses through collaborations with revered International retailers. Under his leadership, Reliance Retail has partnered with many international retailers such as Marks and Spencer, Grand Vision, Payless Shoesource, Cherokee, Flormar, Office Depot, Asics, Hamleys and more.

He serves as a Board Member on Boards of a number of partner brands of Reliance Retail where he drives vision, business planning and provides strategic guidance to maximize shareholder value.

Prior to working with Reliance Retail, he has worked with Reliance Infocomm in Chariman’s Office as part of the strategy team supporting the launch of telecom business.

In early part of his career, he worked with Piramal group and Zensar Technologies in corporate sales.

He has a Master’s in Science degree in Business Administration from University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign, USA. He also holds a post-graduate degree in management from Symbiosis Center for Management & HRD.