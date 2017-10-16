Alok Tandon, Chief Executive Officer, INOX Leisure Limited

Alok Tandon serves as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of INOX Leisure Limited (INOX), India’s premier public listed multiplex chain. He is actively involved in leading and managing a fairly large team, which runs INOX’s bouquet of 119 multiplexes and 476 screens in 58 cities across country.

Being part of the start-up team of INOX, he has contributed immensely in building and developing the company over the years. He played a very active role in all the three merger and acquisitions made by the company. INOX acquired Calcutta Cine Pvt. Ltd. in 2007, Fame India Ltd. a public listed company in 2010 and Satyam Cineplexes Ltd. in August 2014.

A Graduate in Mechanical Engineering and a senior management professional, he has around three decades of robust experience across the entertainment, hospitality and pharmaceutical industries.

Today, he is responsible for the overall revenue and growth of INOX which is one of India’s leading multiplex company. He is a speaker at various National & International conferences and symposiums.

Spearheading the company’s expansion and consolidation, he has been successfully steering the growth momentum of INOX over the years and keeping at its ethos the motto of ‘LIVE THE MOVIE’.