Diwali festivities across DLF shopping malls

The celebratory season is on and DLF Shopping Malls across Delhi NCR, are decked up in surreal, ethnic décor and displays, to ring in the festivities in style. Paying a tribute to carnival of lights – Deepawali, Delhi’s favorite shopping destinations- DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, DLF Place, Saket and DLF Mall of India, Noida have adorned installations that compliment the traditional celebrations. The festivities full of entertainment and Diwali shopping kick started across properties earlier this month and are expected to go on, until the Diwali weekend, Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Delhi’s pioneer fashion destination, DLF Promenade has taken inspiration from the mythology of Ramayana for the Diwali decoration. The key highlight is a grand installation of a gigantic artillery displaying Bow and Arrow along with the Mace, which symbolize Lord Ram and his ardent devotee and companion Hanuman. Adding to the galore, the mall has been decorated with rows of twinkling fairy lights in a canopy formation interspersed with shiny sequins, beads and interactive floor designs. The mall is offering exciting shopping deals, prizes besides an interesting Diwali bazaar that retails gifting specific products from renowned brands. As a part of the shopping bonus, customers will also get a chance to win beautiful home décor product from Brown Village and free PVR ICON movie tickets on the shopping of Rs 10,000 and above. One lucky winner will also stand a chance to win a Harley-Davidson bike by entering the lucky draw at Rs 75,000 Slab.

Continuing the inspiration from mythology, Saket’s popular lifestyle shopping hub, DLF Place is promoting a unique initiative, of sharing happiness with the under privileged by installing a Kalpavriksha in the mall atrium. This 15 feet tall divine wish fulfilling installation takes inspiration from the wish fulfilling tree that surfaced at the time of sagarmanthan. This artistic piece is made up of 30,000 gold and silver coins. Shoppers are encouraged to buy gifts and place it under the tree for the under-privileged of the society. These gifts will be distributed further via a partner NGO. The mall also has a ‘Wall of Gratitude’ at the Plaza area where mall regulars are encouraged to buy and place gifts for the mall staff such as cleaners, guards and security staff. The shopping alleys also have a pottery market that offer spectacular line-up of intricate potters work from Khurja which can be a perfect gift choice this season.

Adding to the merriment, India’s largest destination Mall, DLF Mall of India is turning the shopping experience of visitors into a special affair with Happy Dealwali festival. From home décor, gifting options to accessories and apparels, this amazing festival is sure to get one on their feet with great value for money deals across the outlets at Market Place zone (lower ground floor of the mall). More than 12 in house brands like Big Bazaar, Home Centre, Store 99, Archies, Home, Maspar, Sealy, Unlimited, Le Creuset, Punjab Optical House, Osim and Value Plus have come together to offer fabulous discounts, cashback vouchers and assured gifts to all its shoppers. The mall also has a sweet touch with additional free home delivery and gift wrapping services at Mithai counters for a smooth, hassle free shopping experience along with the special Diwali sale.

This Diwali, experience these shopping extravaganzas at a DLF Shopping mall near you and celebrate your festival like never before.