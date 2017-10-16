Self-checkout is only the beginning of the transformation journey

Many retailers are struggling to keep their stores relevant in a constantly evolving market, as today’s shoppers want their experience in the physical store to be as flexible and convenient as it is in digital channels, such as online and mobile.

According to the study retailer’s top two priorities were to (1) create a seamless experience across channels and (2) optimize the customer experience. Retailers who expect shoppers to continue chasing the quickest queue, or undertake the frenzied race of packing to keep up with the cashier’s pace, will fail to meet the growing expectations of the in-store experience and will push them to find alternatives.

With a focus on enabling superior shopper experiences, NCR helps retailers reimagine the store as the heart of the retail experience, helping in-store shopping remain a relevant and meaningful part of the overall business strategy. One of the first things that comes to mind regarding store transformation is the self-checkout. And while a robust self-checkout solution is certainly a solid foundation from which to start building an optimal front-end, it’s only the beginning of the journey.

Another example of the need for an evolved checkout experience is that self-service isn’t necessarily a one size fits all formula. While self-checkout lanes are optimal for small to medium basket sizes, it is important to leverage a blend of solutions that support a variety of shopper needs.

