Myntra associates with Ministry of Textiles to support weavers and promote the handloom industry

Myntra officially launched its CSR initiative in association with the Union Textile Ministry, to work directly with weavers and elevate their economic stature. The initiative also provides an impetus to the Government’s agenda to transform and revive demand for arts and handloom products in India.

The fashion e-commerce major is committing itself along with some of its partner brands to bring artisans and their products online, providing them access to new customers and opportunities. These products will retail on Myntra via a dedicated online store, thereby creating a one-stop shop for all handloom products. With over a decade’s experience in the industry and a proven track record, Myntra emerged as the partner of choice for the Ministry to promote the invaluable handloom tradition of India.

Taking this initiative a step further, Myntra is slated to launch a new handloom brand, during its upcoming annual Brand Summit, ‘The Tech Threads’ on November 2 in Bengaluru. Honorable Textiles and Information & Broadcasting Minister, Smriti Irani, who will be present at the event, has been requested to unveil the new Handloom brand. This brand is aimed at reviving timeless Indian crafts, celebrating the beauty and rich legacy of India’s cultural heritage.

So far, about 49 brands associated with Myntra have pledged to be a part of this initiative and source handloom products from the weaver community. Some of the leading names include, W, Biba, Peter England, Raymond, Welspun, Chennai Silks, Metro among others. About 350+ CEOs, VPs and Brand Heads from various companies have confirmed their presence at this event.

Speaking on the initiative, CEO, Myntra & Jabong, Ananth Narayanan said, “It delights us to be a part of an initiative that is engaged in preserving our country’s rich textile and cultural traditions. Myntra’s first ever CSR program is committed towards rejuvenating and growing the handloom sector by offering necessary assistance to the weavers and garnering maximum support from likeminded brands for the cause. We are also aiming to achieve a 10X growth in sales of handloom ethnic wear for women, over the next one year.”

Over the next one year, Myntra will directly touch upon the lives of many weavers across the country. Currently, the new brand will showcase crafts such as Paramakudi, Chettinad, Upadda Jamdani Kuppalam, Mangalgiri, Venkatgiri, Mulkalmuru among others, of which Chettinad and Mulkalmuru are languishing art forms.

Myntra is working directly with weavers from Kamatagi, a small village in Hungund Taluk of Bagalkot District in Karnataka, where the entire village is involved in Milkalmuru weaving, in order to showcase this languishing art at the national level.