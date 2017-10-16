Anushka Sharma is brand ambassador for Manyavar’s Mohey

Mohey from the house of Manyavar has signed Anushka Sharma as their new brand ambassador. The actor will endorse Mohey- an ethnic celebration wear for women, comprising of lehengas, sarees, gowns and suits. She will soon be seen in a new campaign along with Manyavar brand ambassador Virat Kohli in a never seen before avataar.

Anushka Sharma is an iconic movie star who symbolizes the contrasts of achievement and grace, global outlook and Indian roots, classy yet contemporary in free spirit of celebrating oneself that naturally personifies the Mohey attitude. The association with Anushka is targeted to enhance the brand’s visibility, growth and aspirational value amongst women. Besides unveiling the new wedding collection, Mohey targets to double its store count in the coming year and hence Anushka Sharma, who has a huge mass appeal and is aspirational to women amongst all ages, becomes the perfect choice as the brand ambassador.

After over 450 Manyavar and Mohey stores across India, USA, Bangladesh, UAE and Nepal – the ambassador-duo are poised to energize the brands like never before.

Commenting on the occasion, Managing Director, Manyavar, Ravi Modi says “Manyavar and Mohey have both seen a great response over the last one year. As we target doubling our Mohey store count from 50 to 100 in the coming year, we are proud to announce Anushka Sharma as Mohey’s brand ambassador. She is an iconic figure of the entertainment industry and popularly known amongst the youth for her individuality and being who she is, which perfectly blends with Mohey’s values of celebrating oneself.”

Anushka Sharma said “I am happy to collaborate with an Indian women’s wear brand like Mohey that is young and encourages the idea of celebration. I look forward to being part of the Manyavar family and contributing to Mohey’s journey.”