Mukesh Kumar, Senior VP, Infiniti Malls

Mukesh Kumar started his career with a start up company as Management Trainee and moved up the ladder in a very short span of time. He was covered by a trade magazine for being the youngest Resort Manager at the age of just 25 years. He worked at various locations within the country in Operation, Sales and Marketing and Project at Units as well as corporate level during a stint of 11 years with company.

His exposure with American Embassy as General Manager for their recreation, F&B and commissary division exposed him to the international community. His last assignments with the hospitality industry was as Vice President of Ramada Plaza Palm Grove, Mumbai. He worked as General Manager for the unit for 6 years and later was promoted as Vice President.

He moved to retail division of the company formally in 2011. however, he started working with the division for project co-ordination, pre-opening, leasing, fitout co-ordination, etc. from mid 2010. As Head of the division, he is responsible for handling the entire operation, leasing and marketing of both malls of K Raheja Constructions. The company owns and operates two Malls in Mumbai suburb one at Andheri (Infiniti Mall, Andheri) with built up area of 250,000 sq ft and second one at Malad (Infiniti Mall, Malad) having built up area of 1.20 million sq ft.

Mukesh Kumar is a graduate from a premier Hotel Management School and holds a degree in Arts with Major in Economics and English. He is also a Certified General Manager by Ramada International University, Geneva. He has been in the Service industry for almost three decades.