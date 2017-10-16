Kohinoor Foods Ltd. launches Monsoon brand basmati rice

Kohinoor Foods Ltd has launched Monsoon brand basmati rice.

Monsoon will usher a new era in the Indian Basmati Rice industry with its very different and unique packaging design and top of the range quality.

Vice President Marketing at Kohinoor Foods Ltd., Puneet Mahajan says, “The customers across the globe have trusted our brand and helped us to grow to what we are considered today. We have established our presence in over 65 countries and are a household name in many of them.”

Kohinoor Foods Ltd. holds a vision of bringing authentic Indian flavors in its true form to its customers and to be among the most admired Food brands globally.

Kohinoor Foods Ltd., one of the oldest food companies of India is in operation for more than four decades. The company and its products command immense customer loyalty.