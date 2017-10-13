The Beer Café introduces new business vertical #Party

How many times has it happened that a house or office party in full flow has been interrupted by something very trivial – lack of disposable glasses, shortage of snacks, or a dearth of mixers? The answer: enough for The Beer Café to step into the picture. India’s largest and fastest growing alco-beverage chain has announced the launch of #Party, its latest business vertical which delivers to whereabouts of party animals. As long as you take care of the booze, #Party by The Beer Café has all the other essentials for you to choose.

Having friends from Mars and Venus surely state how diverse food cravings can be and mutual agreement sounds hard to achieve especially when it comes to food. When diverse demands swing between pizzas to biryanis or nachos to rolls, and appetites vary across just nibbles to hunger satiating meals; living up to the legacy of being a ‘nice host’ seems difficult.

Ordering from different food joints and meeting the ‘minimum order value’ amount can be incommodious. Also steps in the horror of coordinating with the restaurant, the delivery boy and the hassle of security signups at condominiums and office buildings.

#Party is an attempt to provide the accessibility to diverse cuisines spanning across continents and the convenience of ordering it all from one place. Guests now have the option to either sink their teeth into a juicy tikka or take a bite of a hand tossed pizza, or both! Other essential items needed for a party such as disposable glasses, paper tissues, stirrers, straws, premixed drinks, non-alcoholic beverages, playing cards etc. are also available.

The Beer Café has brought delivery giants like Swiggy, Zomato and Uber Eats to facilitate this unique, one-of-its-kind concept. All users need to do to get these items home delivered is log into these platforms and choose the items they want, saving them the trouble of having to coordinate with multiple outlets for different purchases. #Party will be available in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Kolkata.

The brand has also focussed extensively on providing disposable food-grade packaging to ensure the food is delivered hot and fresh along with premium cutlery for the most optimum partying experience. All meals are packaged in microwaveable containers which can be reheated and either be reused after cleaning or disposed of, which means there is no stress of cleaning up the next morning. And when you wake up reminiscing the night before, there’s even a hangover drink to make you feel better!

Speaking on the launch of the #Party feature, Founder & CEO, The Beer Café, Rahul Singh said, “Hosting parties can be quite a task. From placing orders till receiving them is very cumbersome. Snacks sometimes end up arriving after you’ve already moved on to the main course, while the main course comes much after you’ve finished with the drinks. #Party bridges this gap perfectly by providing urban party people the unique option to order various accompaniments to their liquor at a single place and ease the hassle of micromanaging every aspect of their get-togethers.”

With state-of-the-art kitchens in every outlet, kitchen staff of 300+, and a robust supply chain, The Beer Café is well-positioned to address this massive gap in partying experience with this unique offering. Its extensive setup, skilled manpower, and operating hours – from 11 AM till closing – make it possible for the chain to enable round-the-clock and immediate delivery options in the busiest catchments across major cities in India.