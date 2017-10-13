Innovation: Bigbazaar.com introduces pre-book feature this Diwali

Big Bazaar, India’s leading hypermarket chain for the 1st time introduces ‘pre-booking’ during its festive Diwali offers! It’s a limited period pre-booking window which allows users to pre-book Redmi4 and Redmi Note4 for just Rs 1,001 and other product offers at just Rs 101. The event begins on October 13, 12:01 am.

This pre-booking is introduced to provide comfortable shopping process for customers during the festive time when due to high demand a lot of products are stocked out. This feature allows customers to pre-book the desired product on www.bigbazaar.com and on successful pre-booking, they just need to visit the selected store, complete the purchase and own the product. If the shopper changes his mind or doesn’t like the product that he chose online, he/she can buy any other product of the same/more amount. Big Bazaar is taking this step to address the big gap wherein a customer has the ease and convenience of blocking what he wants or likes online and not having to lose out on the best offer.

Pre-booking has stemmed from the various customer interactions where they may be disappointed to have not got the product on arriving at the store during the peak festive time due to huge demand; in order to avoid the same we are giving customer the opportunity to pre-book the best offers online and later visit the store and buy the product paying the remaining balance.

Group CEO at Future Group, Kishore Biyani commented on the launch saying, “The idea behind pre-booking is to give all our customers a chance to avail the best deals and products during this festive season. Due to value discounts, most of the customers cannot make the most of the offers due to fast sales. Keeping this in mind, we are bestowing our customers with the power to pre-book the product even before coming to the store.”

As per the source, there are great offers on products which are particularly bought during Dhanteras , such as stainless steel , Utensils, Appliances and company is taking a huge bet on Xiaomi phones which are now available across all Big Bazaar stores in limited quantity and hence ‘Pre-booking’ becomes the power given to the customer.