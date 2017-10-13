Home Big Grid Coach to change its name to Tapestry

Coach to change its name to Tapestry

Inc., the iconic New York purveyor of leather goods, is changing its corporate name to Inc., a bid to broaden its image after acquiring the Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands.

The new moniker will take effect at the end of the month

After a long search for the right moniker, Tapestry is said to reflect the expansion into a multi-brand firm, said the company in a statement.

“We are now at a defining moment in our corporate reinvention, having evolved from a mono-brand specialty retailer to a true house of emotional, desirable brands,” Chief Executive Officer said in a company release.

The new moniker will take effect at the end of the month. However, the company says that for consumers, nothing will change at all.

