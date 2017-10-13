Coach to change its name to Tapestry

Coach Inc., the iconic New York purveyor of leather goods, is changing its corporate name to Tapestry Inc., a bid to broaden its image after acquiring the Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands.

After a long search for the right moniker, Tapestry is said to reflect the expansion into a multi-brand firm, said the company in a statement.

“We are now at a defining moment in our corporate reinvention, having evolved from a mono-brand specialty retailer to a true house of emotional, desirable brands,” Chief Executive Officer Victor Luis said in a company release.

The new moniker will take effect at the end of the month. However, the company says that for consumers, nothing will change at all.