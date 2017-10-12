PVR Cinemas launches ‘PVR Privilege’ program to benefit its customers

PVR Cinemas has marked its twentieth year in business and the multiplex chain has introduced PVR PRIVILEGE, a class-leading loyalty program for its ever-growing patron base.

According to a ANI report: The loyalty program aims at offering its members an enriched array of first-class redemption opportunities and enhanced benefits.

The ‘PVR Privilege’ program is India’s first fully digital cinema loyalty program and offers the consumers umpteen privileges and benefits, including reward points on each purchase of tickets or food and beverages, bonus points during special occasions, personalized offers and services, and an automated conversion of reward points into vouchers that can be used to pay for tickets and F&B.

An easy to use, QR-code based virtual card in the app, website, and at the cinemas will also be provided to patrons.

“PVR privilege card is a strategic move to delight, create and retain loyal customers. We are targeting a brisk growth for the PVR Privilege program over the next 2 years,” Chief of Strategy, PVR Ltd., Kamal Gianchandat was quoted by ANI as saying.

“By being an early mover in offering a loyalty program, PVR continues to enhance the movie-going experience for PVR’s valued guests,” Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd., Sanjeev Kumar Bijli was quoted by ANI as saying.

The ‘PVR Privilege’ program promises to make the movie-going experience hugely rewarding for its customers. By earning points and auto-generated vouchers, all from first-time visitation to subsequent transactions; PVR customers are in for a treat.