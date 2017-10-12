Interflora forays into Indian market

Interflora – the world’s largest and most experienced flower delivery service, has launched in India. A pioneer in floral designing since 1923, has launched an exclusive website for India – Interflora.in.

Interflora currently operates across the globe in major markets like US, UK, Australia, Europe and select Asian countries and has now made its market foray here with IGP, one of India’s largest gifting companies.

According to a Forrester Research report for 2017, the Indian market for e-commerce is expected to reach US $64 billion by 2021, growing at a five-year CAGR of 31.2 per cent. The gifting market in India has been pegged at US $30 billion of which US $400 million could be attributed to the digital space. Flowers represent one of the largest category within online gifting contributing over US $200 million and growing at a CAGR of 45 per cent in the last five-years.

Known globally as ‘The Flower Experts’, Interflora handcrafts every floral arrangement and procures only the freshest flowers from certified international and local sources. Every day, thousands of people trust Interflora to deliver their good wishes and thoughtful sentiments on their behalf. But it’s not just about being the largest – Interflora prides itself on being the most premium and personable too. Interflora.in will begin operations in Mumbai and then gradually expand to Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Pune in the next 12 months.

In keeping with its global standards, Interflora has set up an extensive back-end facility – the Interflora Flower Factory, to ensure seamless procurement, assembly and dispatch. A panel of local experts and international florist comprising of winners from the coveted Chelsea Flower Show have devised a catalogue of over 100 curated arrangements, procuring premium flowers from all over the globe specially for the Indian market.

Speaking about the launch, President and CEO, Interflora India, Tarun Joshi shared, “Flowers have long been part of our spiritual and traditional symbolism. But, now we see the tide turning in favour of International floral designs for gifting and even as a décor accent for personal spaces. We’re proud that so many award-winning florists would become a part of the Interflora India family. With all this talent to draw upon, we offer floral gifts that come with guaranteed shelf life and specially curated for every special occasion and every season too.”

He also added that “The current market landscape in India is a conducive one as consumers are more open to integrating new product categories for an enriched global lifestyle. We believe there is immense latent potential in the market and are excited to bring Interflora.in to India.”

Expressing his excitement, President, Interflora, Rhys Hughes said, “With an almost century-old legacy, Interflora has always maintained quality and creativity at its foundation. India has the youngest population in the world with a growing appetite for new experiences. India is one of the most exciting International markets for us being a sound economy with an increasing preference for branded flowers.”

Recalling the journey, Brandspoke, CEO, Michael Pike says, “It’s a joy to see such an exciting proposition come together after a 3-year journey that started visiting flower growers and flower markets. India is a significant, but hectic marketplace, local experience is essential, as finding the right partner”.

With price-points starting at Rs 1,500, customers can shop this catalogue on Interflora.in.