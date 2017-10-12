Raymond’s Park Avenue to reveal new identity in November

Raymond’s Park Avenue, known for stylish, innovative and youthful, is undergoing a major revamp. The brand will be revealing its new identity in November and reopening its first store in Delhi.

Brand Director, Park Avenue Menswear, Sharad Walia told Indiaretailing’s Charu Lamba at IRF 2017, “Our new retail identity is actually a store which does not look like a store in the exact definition. But it looks more like a photo studio where a person can come and experiment.”

He added, “So there would be very technical use of lighting. These stores will not have lighting all around but there will be impact lighting. There will also be very fluidity in space. So unlike the traditional format of stores which use block for categories, here the display of clothes will be seamless. The store will also have more emphasis on hanging rather than stacking so that the consumer is able to touch and feel the product.”

Apart from this, there will also be an innovative use of technology at the store.

“An element which we are trying to infuse in the store is that we are trying to have a digitally-themed avenue which can move back-and-forth in the store. So all the information that we want to give to the consumer right from the facade to the cash counter will be available as it is movable and it creates like an illusion that it is a small road,” revealed Walia.

The colour scheme of the new identity store will be very functional, it will be part grungy and will be primarily black and grey.

According to Walia, “By the end of this financial year there will be around 4-5 stores of new brand identity. And by FY19, including renovation, we expect at least 30 stores of new identity out of the total stores.”

At present Park Avenue stores are in Tier I and Tier II cities and going forward the brand will be expanding in Tier II and Tier III cities.

“So we are not formals now, we are fashion formals. Formals with a twist. We are really not for an extremely mature consumer, we are for a consumer who is upwardly mobile, urbane, below 40 years of age.” concluded Walia.