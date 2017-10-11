In Pics: 5 tips to make a mall successful by Pushpa Bector

5 tips to make a mall successful by Pushpa Bector In April last year, DLF formally opened one of the most successful malls in India spread over 2 million sq ft. According to Executive Vice President & Head Premium Malls, Pushpa Bector, here are the five points that defined the success of DLF Mall of India.

Brilliant Location From a location stand point, DLF Mall of India caters to people from Noida, East Delhi and South Delhi as it is located on the outskirts of Noida.

Zoning It is the first clearly zoned property in the country. The mall is divided into five impeccably crafted zones, making the shopping experience of visitors all the more seamless and convenient.

Launch Marketing The buzz around the mall that was created when it was about to launch made sure that there is so much more to a mall. There was so much excitement even before the mall opened and it continued even after it opened.

Digital Strategy We created the first digi-commercial mall with a cutting edge digital strategy. The mall embraces smart advertising on LED walls along with some useful digital directories.