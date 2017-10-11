After CyberHub, DLF Place Saket and Promenade to undergo major overhaul

DLF recently energised India’s social hangout scene as it morphed CyberHub into a new avatar – CyberHub 2.0. Now, the brand has similar plans for its other properties like DLF Place Saket and DLF Promenade.

In an interview with Indiaretailing at IRF 2017, EVP & Head Premium Malls, DLF Utilities, Pushpa Bector said, “We are already in the process of revamping DLF Place Saket. We will be looking at revamping that and presenting our best phase yet.”

She further added, “In the DLF portfolio, the mall business began around 2008. So by 2017, the nine-year leases are over and we see it as a right opportunity for us to energise our properties like DLF Place Saket and DLF Promenade. And if we get an opportunity, we would also like to change the brand mix.”

Apart from this DLF Mall of India is also welcoming a few new brands like Simon Carter, Mango, adidas Originals, Starbucks’ large format store and a couple of other international brands.

CyberHub 2.0

CyberHub 2.0 was unveiled in September aiming at adding more action at the property and making it the ultimate destination for delectable food experiences, thrilling live musicals and hippest brands joining the bandwagon.

Elaborating on why it was necessary to bring the change Bector said, ” We live in the times of Millennials and they always welcome change. So we decided not to rest on our laurels and repackage it for the Millennials. CyberHub 2.0 is all set to raise the tempo and take the ‘New Retail’ journey for DLF Shopping Malls to the next level.”

What’s New:

CyberHub 2.0– A fresh identity for the brand, with a new logo

Huber– An Artificial Intelligence based app which would help in navigating through the physical space while adding to the ‘discoverability’ of the property for customers though mobile phones

Hub Pass 2.0– A privilege card powered with multiple benefits such as – free Valet service and discount deals across CyberHub retail, entertainment zones and restaurants. This card will be launched in partnership with DineOut.

Movie Nights– In collaboration with Pepsico, CyberHub 2.0 will host movie screenings of all time classics, where the chips and drinks will be on the house for the audience.

Musical Evenings– Rock and roll with the most popular music bands who will set the stage on fire with terrific performances

Consumer Promotions – On Food & Drinks in collaboration with Pernord Ricard & DineOut.

New Brands – iHop, Bombakery, Mr. Mamagoto, United Coffee House, Pra Pra Prank, Too Indian, Drunken Botanist, Papparoti, Potbelly and Oh So Stoned as a part of our recent and upcoming business partnerships for CyberHub 2.0.

Launched in 2013, CyberHub in Gurgaon’s Cyber City is one of DLF’s four organized retail properties in Delhi-NCR. CyberHub had 80 retailers. CyberHub 2.0 has seen an addition of 14 more brands.

Apart from restaurants, CyberHub 2.0 has also introduced impulsive, unique quirky retail.

“Retail is hardly 10 per cent of the entire Cyberhub 2.0, however, it has been indispersed in such a nice fashion that as soon you get out after having a meal, you quickly go and do the impulsive buying. Next year we are expecting an incremental value of 15 odd per cent,” concluded Bector.