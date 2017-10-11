Stage3 launches styling room in New Delhi​

Stage3 – India’s premiere online fashion service that allows young millennials to access designer-wear at affordable rates, has launched its first ‘styling room’ in Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi.

The styling room will house merchandise from top designers including Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Anamika Khanna, Ridhi Mehra and Ridhima Bhasin.

To create maximum value for its customers and supplement Stage3’s strong online business, Stage3’s styling room is meant to provide customers with a personalized experience and immediate attention with the in-house stylists. This isn’t just a styling room; it’s a smart styling room in which integrated customer profiles will be kept and leveraged by the stylists as they help customers make choices.

The service portal was co-founded by successful entrepreneur and Harvard Business School graduate – Sabena Puri, leading fashion designer – Rina Dhaka, and former CEO of Buttons and Threads – Sanchit Baweja in 2015. With vigorous plans of expansion, Stage3 has introduced multiple new dynamics on the website over the last three months including a segment for plus-sized women and menswear with the Hauz Khas Village styling room as the first of many styling rooms that Stage3 will open in all the major metro cities.

Stage3 has also recently dived into the retail segment with ‘S3 Shop’where customers can purchase sample pieces or pre-owned and restored designer-wear. Stage3’s mission since inception has been to ‘Dress Glamorously, Spend Less’. The enterprise aims at creating a unique fashion ecosystem with designers, stylists, logistics partners & customer support professionals through which customers can access high-end and aspirational fashion experiences.

At the launch, Co-Founder & CEO, Stage3, Sabena Puri said, “Smarter, focussed and more experiential retail concepts are going to lead the future of fashion retail in the country. Andwe intend to be at the forefront of this change.”

With tasteful interiors that places the limelight on the merchandise in-store, Stage3’s styling room is a dream come true for any person who wants to dress glamorously.