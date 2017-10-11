IKEA introduces furniture range for pets

IKEA, the Swedish furniture retailer, has recently launched a home collection just for dogs and cats, designed in the brand’s signature clean, minimalist style.

The Lurvig collection, named after the Swedish word for ‘shaggy’, includes tiny beds, cushions, collars, food dishes and even a miniature fold-out sofa.

The Lurvig collection was designed by Inma Bermudéz, who felt there was a gap in the market for reasonably priced but nice-looking pet products.

When developing the collection, the Valencia-based designer worked alongside vet Barbara Schäfer to make sure that different behaviours types and habits were being accounted for.

Bermudéz’s 62-piece collection covers the basic areas of sleep, eat, play, travel and walk.