GBTL-Grasim ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as brand ambassador

In a move that will change the history of Domestic Over The Counter (OTC) fabric retailing in India, GBTL Ltd. (formerly known as Grasim Bhiwani Textile Limited) has signed Amitabh Bachchan as their brand ambassador.

This association with Bachchan is driven by GBTL – Grasim desire to expand their business both pan-India as well as in global markets, and progress towards their strategic goal to become the market leader.

GBTL Ltd. has a strong presence in manufacturing of Polyester Viscose and Polyester Wool fabric which caters to the domestic as well as in the international market across geographies under the brand name GBTL – Grasim.

The Domestic OTC division operates in formal menswear fabric market by offering Ready to Stitch suiting & shirting. The Brand & Retail division caters to domestic as well as international customers by supplying fabric and also acts as full service provider by offering one stop solution of fabric to garmenting.

GBTL – Grasim brand is known for young, fashionable and innovative brand targeted at the fashion forward consumer. Grasim’s offerings are the outcome of an innovation driven-culture, diligent research and development and a dedication to live up to consumer expectations. Grasim has all-India presence through an elaborate and well-established pan-India distribution network.

Commenting on the announcement, Managing Director of GBTL Ltd., S Krishnamoorthy says, “We are privileged to have Amitabh Bachchan as our Brand Ambassador. His vibrant persona, legacy and pan India appeal makes him, the perfect fit for brand GBTL – Grasim. It is the most recognized suiting brand in India and by roping in Bachchan; the company has demonstrated its intent to take the Brand to a supreme level, addressing the market needs and preferences of consumers across the length and breadth of India.”