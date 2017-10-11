Liva introduces fashion advisors

Liva, the new age fabric brand from the Aditya Birla Group, has come out with a one-of-its-kind approach for spreading awareness about the fabric and it attributes. This season Liva will depute Liva Fashion Advisors (LFA) in top four large format stores namely Pantaloons, Shoppers Stop, Central and Reliance Trends.

The fashion advisor will help generate awareness on brand Liva and induce trials.

President – Marketing, Birla Cellulose, Manohar Samuel expressed, “Market research conducted by Liva stated that 92 per cent women buyers chose garments made of Liva fabric over other fabrics once they experience the fabric. This gave us the idea of Liva Fashion Advisor at stores. We are confident of the high quality of Liva fabric as it is manufactured through the value chain partners accredited by the Aditya Birla Group. We want the customers to experience the fabric and Liva Fashion Advisors will help us achieve this.”

At present Liva Fashion Advisors will be operating out of over 250 stores across 30 cities in the country.