Sodexo partners with Grofers for IVR-based payment on delivery

Employee motivation and benefits services provider Sodexo has announced an innovative solution in partnership with Grofers.

The company has launched an IVR-based payment solution that will enable users of Sodexo Meal cards to pay for groceries and other food items on delivery, at their doorstep, Sodexo said in a statement.

Grofers already accepts Sodexo vouchers on delivery, and this will enable digital acceptance as well.

“This partnership with Grofers will help our three million daily users to buy food and non-alcoholic beverages with complete security and also enable hassle-free ordering,” CEO, Sodexo BRS India, Stephane Michelin said.