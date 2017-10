The commerce and industry ministry has approved a proposal of Newby India in the single brand retail trading sector.

According to a PTI report: The company has sought approval to undertake retail trading of tea products under brand ‘NEWBY’, according to the foreign investment facilitation portal.

This portal was set up after the winding up of the foreign investment promotion board.

Foreign direct investment into the country grew 9 per cent to US $43.47 billion in 2016-17.