Voylla to double retail footprint to 500 touchpoints by end of 2018

Fashion jewellery brand Voylla is looking to double its retail touchpoints to 500 and achieve break-even by the end of calender year 2018.

“We are looking at increasing our retail touchpoints to 500 by December 2018. We are also aiming to reach break-even by then,” Founder and CEO, Voylla, Vishwas Shringi told PTI.

According to a PTI report: The company, founded in 2011, currently has 240 retail touchpoints — which include exclusive stores, shop-in-shops in large multibrand outlets and kiosks — in India.

Voylla, which had raised US $15 million in funding from private equity firm Peepul Capital last year, said it does not require fresh funding for expansion.

Prior to that, the company had raised two rounds of funds in 2012 and 2013 from Snow Leopard Technology Ventures.

The company, which had started a pilot project in the UAE last year to understand market preference for its overseas foray, now plans to focus only on the domestic market.

Voylla recently launched what it called its most romantic collection inspired by the Taj Mahal.

It has also announced the launch of a new brand ethos ‘Look The Part’ to cater to jewellery requirement of women based on the different roles they play in life.