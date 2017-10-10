Voylla announces new brand ethos: Look The Part

India’s largest Omnichannel fashion jewellery brand Voylla has launched its most romantic collection inspired by the Taj Mahal.

The Taj collection took 207 days, a team of 45 designers and artisans to attain perfection. It features exquisite, hand-enamelled earrings, chokers, layered necklaces, rings, chandelier earrings and other sumptuous statement pieces, as an ode to the woman who is the ‘lover’s muse, his last romance’.

While unveiling the stunning collection, the company also announced the launch of its new brand ethos, ‘Look The Part’. The new brand ethos was born after extensive consumer surveys and research into buying habits, socio-economic contexts and fashion awareness across demographies and geographies.

The response was unanimous, unambiguous: Voylla is much more than an accessory brand. Voylla helps every woman to Look the Part. The new brand ethos is about empowering every woman who wishes to make a statement with her sartorial choices, in whatever role she chooses to play, any day, every day. Regardless of her professional choices, her personal obligations, the Voylla woman stands out in the crowd. And Look The Part, is her most potent tool to create that signature look.

With this unique Brand Ethos in place, the brand has been prepping a new campaign – for both men (Own the Part) and women, new creatives and realigning their product lines with a new marketing strategy in place as well.

According to Founder & CEO, Voylla.com, Vishwas Shringi, “We are very excited to launch our most romantic collection, inspired by the Taj Mahal. This has been one of the most challenging yet fulfilling projects at Voylla, and is very close to our hearts. We are sure the collection’s outstanding craftsmanship and lyrical aesthetic will win your heart.”

He further added, “Voylla has also been taking inspiration from traditional Indian art forms and has created the popular Kalamkari, Firdaus, Ajrakh and other collections in the recent past. We are also working towards providing the right kind of employment and training to indigenous artisans and craftsmen and are proud to have 200 such talented artisans associated with us.”

On a more emotional note, he paid tributes to the extraordinary women in his life, who inspired the brand’s new ethos: Look The Part.

“All my life I have been I been surrounded by some amazing women and have the deepest regard for their strength, grit. They are the everyday superheroes in our lives. At Voylla, we understand, appreciate and try to acknowledge the magic that our superheroes add to our lives. We would like to believe that whenever our superheroes choose to add a dash of sass to their drapes or the capes, they think of us, they choose us to help them #lookthepart.”

CMO & CTO, Voylla.com, Jagrati Shringi said, “Our new brand ethos and launch of this unique collection has a single mission – enabling the woman to be the director of her script. It is important for her to find the perfect piece of earrings, the bracelet, the pendant or the anklet, to tell her story, in her own words. And no one understands this desire better than Voylla, that has been in the business of making jewellery for every woman, to be with her at every step in life. Jewellery that is not just an add on, but something that helps her #lookthepart .”

Voylla plans to launch 300 stores by end of this year and launched 9 consecutive stores during the nine auspicious days of Navratras. The brand also recently tied up with Rannvijay Singha as a brand ambassador of its exclusive men’s collection ‘DARE’ and launched its first offline store dedicated to men’s accessories in Kochi.