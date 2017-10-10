Paytm Mall’s ‘Diwali Maha Cashback Sale’ receives over half a million registrations

Paytm Mall, owned by Paytm E-commerce Pvt Ltd has announced that over half a million customers have registered for Paytm Mall’s Diwali Maha Cashback Sale to receive exclusive cashback offers.

The four-day sale starting from October 10 will offer up to 70 per cent cashback across various categories including appliances, mobiles and fashion including apparel, footwear and cccessories among others. The platform will also host limited period flash offers that will run from 12pm to 4pm and 8pm to midnight during this four-day sale and bring customers handpicked offers across all categories.

The company is aiming 3X sales over the next four days. Customers can avail similar offers across online and offline as Paytm Mall has installed QR codes at a majority of its partner outlets. This will help its 30,000 strong partner retailer network to drive seamless product discovery and a greater volume of transactions ahead of Diwali.

Chief Operating Officer, Paytm Mall, Amit Sinha said, “This Diwali, we want to cater to the festive shopping needs of the widest set of customers. Our platform will host a vast range of festive offers in partnership with thousands of retailers across India. This will allow us to serve more customers and ensure that our partner retailers are able to drive massive order volume ahead of Diwali.”

The Diwali Maha Cashback Sale will host up to Rs 20,000 cashback on refrigerators, up to Rs 15,000 cashback on washing machines, up to 50 per cent cashback on kitchen appliances and up to 40 per cent cashback on personal care appliances like trimmers, hair dryers and more. Intel Core i3 laptops will feature minimum Rs. 4,000 cashback, DSLRs will host minimum 20 per cent cashback and printers will be available at up to Rs 8,000 cashback.

In apparel and accessories, jeans from top brands will sell for up to 70 per cent off plus flat 50 per cent cashback, Shirts will be available at up to 70 per cent off plus flat 40 per cent cashback, Watches will feature up to 70 per cent cashback, sports shoes will host up to 70 per cent cashback. In women’s apparel, tops and dresses will be available at up to 50 per cent cashback, handbags and wallets from Catwalk will Lavie feature up to 70 per cent cashback and ethnic wear will be available at up to 80 per cent cashback.