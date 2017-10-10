Chopard launches on Net-a-Porter

On October 11, renowned jeweller and watchmaker Chopard will launch on Net-a-Porter, marking an important partnership for the family-run Swiss Maison with a global luxury online retailer.

Net-a-Porter is to launch timeless creations from Chopard’s iconic Happy Diamonds collection. A unique concept in the jewellery and watchmaking field, this distinctive collection has a joyful light-hearted charm – classic pieces with a distinctly modern twist house Chopard’s famous moving diamonds.

An array of jewellery creations will be available ranging from 18 ct rose and white gold pieces including the Happy Hearts collection: a collection born from moving diamonds and gem-set hearts, where two emblematic elements of the Maison Chopard meet and mingle. The heart is a symbol of Chopard, a token of love and a lucky charm. It is also a much-loved fashion feature that women enjoy matching with their mood.

The online retailer will also propose the Happy Dreams collection. Inspired by clouds and born upon the gentle wings of fanciful reveries, Happy Dreams takes the world’s most joyful diamonds on an ethereal fantastical journey. ‘Looking skyward’ and ‘head in the clouds’: a dreamy vocabulary with unprecedented feather-soft designs, floating amid ‘heavenly’ scenery.

The iconic Happy Sport watch will be part of Net-a-Porter selection. One of the best sellers of Chopard, this model combines steel and moving diamonds in a modern and elegant design. It’s a watch which can easily complete a day as well as an evening look, and is a favourite with fans of Chopard.

“We are delighted and excited to be partnering with Net-a-Porter. Chopard is proud to work alongside such an influential retailer and looks forward to what will no doubt be a great success!” said Co-President, Chopard, Caroline Scheufele.

“Net-a-Porter is thrilled to be launching a truly exquisite collection from an iconic house. Chopard’s signature Happy Diamonds is the playful and innovative core of its jewellery and watches collection. We know our woman will love every piece and we expect the brand to become an instant hit with our customers globally,” said Global Buying Director at Net-a-Porter, Elizabeth Von Der Goltz.