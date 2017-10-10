Shivakumar quits PepsiCo India, Ahmed El Sheikh named new CEO

PepsiCo India on Monday said it has appointed Ahmed El Sheikh as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) after D Shivakumar stepped down as the Chairman and CEO.

According to the company, Ahmed El Sheikh will assume his role on November 1, while Shivakumar will be leaving PepsiCo on December 31.

“PepsiCo is pleased to announce that Ahmed El Sheikh, Senior Vice President and General Manager for PepsiCo Egypt and Jordan, has been named CEO of PepsiCo India,” Sanjeev Chadha, CEO AMENA (Asia, Middle East and North Africa) sector said in a statement.

“Ahmed comes with an impressive depth and breadth of experience in high-profile PepsiCo markets, and has held leadership roles in both our foods and beverages businesses,” Chadha added.

Shivakumar, who was with PepsiCo for the past four years, had helped develop the company’s nutrition business, launching winning innovations with Quaker and Tropicana brands, the statement said.