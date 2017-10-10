Amazon Fashion brings ‘ramp-to-reality’ with see now, buy now

This festive season, Amazon Fashion has collaborated with its Grand Finale designers to bring ready-to-wear capsule lines from the finale straight to consumers. The first ever ‘See Now, Buy Now’ runway collections will be immediately available to buy during the finale, scheduled on October 15, 2017, at the recently launched The Designer Boutique at Amazon.in.

India’s top designers including Rina Dhaka, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna, Ashish N Soni, Krishna Mehta and Pankaj & Nidhi will present their prêt-à-porter lines with six pieces each at AIFW SS18 Grand Finale. These ‘See Now, Buy Now’ capsule lines include festive ensemble across evening-wear, handcrafted in crisp silhouettes by Pankaj & Nidhi, smart-formals in textured jacquards developed in knit fabrics by Ashish N Soni, and occasion-wear collaged together from block printed, tie dyed and embroidered fabric by Krishna Mehta, every-day wear in fluid silhouettes by Rina Dhaka and wardrobe essentials in symmetrical drapes by Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna.

“It’s a transformative time for the fashion industry as we leverage technology to offer India’s first instantly shoppable runway at the finale,” said Business Head, Amazon Fashion, Arun Sirdeshmukh.

He further added, “Our See Now, Buy Now initiative allows us to shrink the gap between the experience designers create on the runway and when consumers get to explore these collections themselves. The ready-to-wear lines will be instantly available to order straight from the ramp and is part of our move to make designer wear affordable, available and accessible with the launch of The Designer Boutique at Amazon.in. We look forward to making this festive season even more exciting for our customers”.

To offer a seamless shopping experience, customers will be able to shop for Amazon Fashion’s exclusive See Now, Buy Now collections directly from Amazon.in or through Facebook and Twitter’s shoppable catalogue, Instagram Direct and Instagram carousels.

The Designer Boutique at Amazon.in brings together an eclectic mix of over 50 designers, making Amazon.in the go-to destination for emerging, established and upcoming designers. Starting from Rs 1,500 to Rs 30,000, The Designer Boutique at Amazon.in offers 12,000 products for both women and men across apparels, accessories and footwear. Offering a direct opportunity to discover new and upcoming talent in the country, the boutique also houses young talent like Blueprint, Poem, Crave Connect, Presa Shoes among others from prestigious design schools.

Amazon Fashion is the largest Fashion destination in the country with leadership in selection across all fashion categories. Amazon Fashion customers can browse over two million fashion products from specially curated stores for apparels, shoes, jewellery, handbag, luggage, and watches. Amazon is constantly exploring new innovations in technology to enhance the customer experience online. In addition to providing customers with an intuitive search and browse experience, Amazon Fashion has further elevated the experience by allowing customers to shop seamlessly for their favorite brands using the ‘Top Brands’ filter and also recently launched ‘auto-exchange’ feature for seamless returns.