Tablez India launches global retail brand Toys”R”Us in India

Tablez India, a division of Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Group International has, in an exclusive master franchise agreement with US company, Toys Pvt Ltd, launched the global retail brand Toys”R”Us in the Indian market.

Toys”R”Us operates more than 850 eponymous and Babies “R” Us stores in North America and its products are sold at 1,000 inter-stores in 37 countries.

In India, the brand has launched the store in two formats – Toys”R”Us which is the world’s leading toy store and Babies “R”Us, a one-stop destination for baby essentials, a company release said.

The store is designed to be an experiential store and is spread over 20,000 sq ft, it said.

India is among the fastest growing market for toys retail and is growing at a rate of 15 to 20 per cent annually, MD, Tablez India, Adeeb Ahamed said.

“We are planning to expand our stores in other parts of the country. We are aiming to have our second store in Delhi by November this year and by end of this financial year we will have two more stores in Chennai and Mumbai,” he said.