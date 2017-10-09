Maha govt to soon release the new textile policy for 2017-22

The Maharashtra government is working out a new textile policy for the period 2017-22, and has invited inputs from all the stake holders in this regard.

According to a PTI report: “We are working on the new textile policy for year 2017-2022, and have invited suggestions from industry members for consideration,” Maharashtra Cooperation, Marketing and Textiles Minister Subhash Deshmukh said at CII Conference on Achieving Sustainable Growth in Textile and Apparel Industry through Manufacturing Excellence here.

The textile policy for year 2017-2022, will be out soon, he added.

Textile Commissioner Kavita Gupta, who was present on the occasion, said the government is focussed on value added garments and technical textiles.

“We see huge potential in value added products and technical textiles. Going forward we are going to focus on these two segments, which will benefit the industry as a whole,” she was quoted by PTI as saying.

Reliance Industries’ President (polyester chain) R D Udeshi emphasised that today’s textile and apparel sector is at the cusp of some major structural changes.

“The demand pattern is governed by the economic growth of regions, which indicates a slowdown in developed countries while strong growth in China and India.

“There is a need for manufacturing more value added items that will benefit the industry as a whole,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.