Himalaya Optical opens second store in Nagpur

In the rapidly expanding Indian retail scenario, the consumers are demonstrating a rare aptitude towards shopping. The best and the widest collection under one roof, coupled with the finest retailing experience, is the demand of today’s shoppers. Glitzy stores with the dazzling product display and the plush interiors are knocking the doors of the Indian retail space. Anticipating the changes and foreseeing the imminent scenario, Himalaya Optical, one of the most trusted brand in the eye wear industry, has inaugurated their second store in Nagpur.

Himalaya Opticals has always been the pioneer in introducing global eyewear trends to our very own Indian market. Keeping this in mind, the Nagpur stores in Dhantoli and Dharampeth has been built to the changing demand of Nagpur and will offer services which are truly international. The store also boasts of ultra-chic interiors with world class service. Himalaya Opticals will offer the widest range of sunglasses and spectacles from brands like Dita, Mont Blanc, Bvlgari, Prada, Emporio Armani, Silhouette, Etnia, Versace, D&G, Vogue, Ray Ban, Phillipe Morelle, Oliver Martini to name a few. Apart from the Sunglasses, Frames and Ophthalmic lenses the store offers both powered & cosmetic Contact lenses from renowned brands too.

Apart from the wide assortment of eyewear in sync with latest fashion, style and comfort, this specialized eyewear store offers end–to-end eye care, a great in-store experience of digital eye examination facility by qualified & trained optometrist round the clock.

Today the most talked about buzz in Optical Industry is ‘Digitalization’. Himalaya Optical heavily rely on this modern technology of optical dispensing by introducing Digital Eye Examination followed by Digital Frame and Lens selecting gadgets and Digital Measuring system and finally dispensing the lenses processed digitally.

Introduction of I-Pads on dispensing counters allows the customers to compare various frames on the face and is really very effective for those who could not see because of their high prescription. Besides they also create photo images of the probable output that may be reviewed by the patient and dispenser both. An interactive demonstration of lenses and lens enhancements is the additional feature that makes lens dispensing lot easier.

The most sophisticated lenses are surfaced on Digital Lens surfacing system that provides high definition optics, better clarity and contrast and facilitates night driving by preventing glare and haloes around lights. These lenses are very advanced in terms of their optical performance and provide lot more scope to enhance it further. Precisely controlled and designed lenses are good enough to minimize the effect of inherent lens aberrations and ensure crisp vision from most areas of the lenses.

“The patient sees us taking a little extra time to make sure they are getting the absolute perfect measurement for the most advanced eyewear available,” explained Director, Himalaya Opticals, Shrawan Binani.

“Patients are more apt to spend their money if they see the worth of their money spent,” he further added.

Speaking on the occasion Binani also said, “Eyewear today is not only a medical requirement, but a fashion accessory and one’s style statement. Over the past year we’ve noticed a growing demand for high end luxury brands. This inspired us to launch this premium eye wear showroom here. The store will offer eyewear from internationally renowned brands to the global citizens of Nagpur”.

Since their inception in the year 1935, Himalaya Optical have been trying to endow the countrymen with quality products .Himalaya Optical’s sole aim is to strike an ideal balance between quality and trend. They have in store for you a varied array of products, which includes designer frames, branded sunglasses and contact lenses.

Decades of determination; tireless efforts, patience and perseverance have helped Himalaya Optical attain new heights. They have ably transcended the conventional boundaries in the field of Optical Retail industry and in this eventful journey Himalaya Optical have received the support of millions of satisfied customers. Founded in the year 1935, headquartered in Kolkata, India they presently have more then 100 optical retail stores, spread across all the major cities of India. Himalaya Optical today houses the largest variety of international eyewear brands such as Cartier, Mont Blanc, Bvlgari, Burberry, Versace, Prada, Ray Ban and Vogue under one roof. Apart from this luxury brands Himalaya Optical is the exclusive retailer in India for internationally acclaimed brands like Allan Azaro, Phillipe Morelle, Oliver Martini, and Genx. While vision correcting eyewear like spectacles and contact lenses has always been Himalaya’s forte from the very inception.