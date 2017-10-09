Gamle Appliances opens its first exclusive store in Faridabad

Gamle Appliances, one of the most modern kitchen appliance brands in India, plans to strengthen its share in Built in Kitchen Appliance Segment through entering into the franchisee model, exclusive stores called as Gamle World. Gamle Appliances opens its first Exclusive Gamle World at Faridabad.

The store is spread over 800 sq.ft situated at Sohna Road, Faridabad. Customers can choose from the portfolio of Designer Kitchen Chimneys, Cooktops & Hobs, etc. At this exclusive store customers will be able to get proper guidance on the products, size, suitability, and meet their requirements by the experts sitting in the showrooms. This educative drive will help them choose the right product.

Announcing the launch, Managing Director & CEO, Gamle Appliances, Sanjeev Dayal said, “Opening our first store in Faridabad during the festival time is a moment of great joy for us. The overwhelming response we got from our customers inspired us to take next step and give a personalized experience of shopping. As Customer Experience is the most important element for us, we constantly aim at improving upon the experience of our customers by giving them a first-hand opportunity to view and have a look and feel of the product before making a purchasing decision. This festive season, Gamle is offering an assortment of high quality products to delight the customers with both price and product.”

Sharing the further expansion plans, Dayal, said, “The company aims to further strengthen its customer connect and we are planning to increase our footprints across India in coming years. We plan to run 20 fully operational stores in various states by 2018. These stores will go pan India, in metropolitan cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata. This will add to our present network of multi-brand dealers.”

The company is looking at a capital expenditure of Rs 1 crore to achieve this goal. ​

Giving some insight about the vast industry, Dayal added, “We estimate the market size of kitchen appliance segment to be almost Rs 650 -700 crore consisting of Chimneys, hobs, built-in ovens/micros/dishwashers etc. However, in Gas Cook tops the total industry size in organized sector is assumed to be about Rs 1,000 crore plus. The market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 25-30 per cent during 2017-22.”