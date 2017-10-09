Designer Rocky Star collaborates with Bent Chair

With the aim to bring fashion and home décor on the same platform, ace designer Rocky Star has collaborated with quirky home décor e-tailer brand Bent Chair by Natasha Jain for a home décor and furniture line.

The collection will be available on Bent Chair’s website from Tuesday.

“With Bent Chair’s young and eccentric take on home decor, I couldn’t have found a better brand to partner with,” said the designer.

Jain added: “The move was driven by multiple inspirations taken from collaborations between high-end fashion designers and fashion brands to bring affordable products to people garnered over the years and teaming up with a fashion designer would help to offer stylish home décor products to people without burning a hole in their pockets.”

The investment in the collaboration amounts to over Rs 80 lakh.

Through this collaboration, Bent Chair is bringing its expertise in production of furniture and accessories and blending it with Rocky Star’s fashion quotient.

There are three collections in Rocky Star Home by Bent Chair: Baroque Collection, Botanics Collection and Pop Collection.