Raymond launches ‘Khadi Wool’ with The Woolmark Company

Reaffirming its commitment to position Khadi as a fashionable fabric for the world, Raymond in association with The Woolmark Company has launched ‘Khadi Wool’.

A first of its kind collection, this exquisite range of pure wool and wool blended fabric from Raymond, offers some of the most intricate designs catering to the sartorial taste of the discerning consumers.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chairman & Managing Director, Raymond Ltd, Gautam Hari Singhania said; “Having partnered with KVIC, we at Raymond endeavour to take Khadi – a true Indian fabric – from the villages of India to international fashion ramps. Our association with KVIC is expected to generate 3 million additional man-hours of employment for Khadi artisans annually on a sustained basis, an initiative that will empower artisans in rural India. Taking this initiative ahead, we are now partnering with The Woolmark Company of Australia to create a pioneering Khadi Wool blended product line, to enhance the appeal of the fabric that is innate to the legacy of India.”

Raymond is currently working with over 20 clusters in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh and J&K, to develop Raymond designs in pure Merino wool and blended wool collections. As a part of the design intervention in more than 100 Khadi clusters, Raymond also provides technical expertise to artisans to enhance the product quality.

Also speaking during the occasion was Country Manager India, The Woolmark Company, Arti Gudal, who explained “We aim to strengthen Merino wool’s position as a luxurious and versatile fibre in the market. Our collaboration with Raymond arises from the mutual belief we share on constant fabric innovation. The Khadi Wool collection developed with Raymond demonstrates cutting-edge innovation, comfort and is also a part of our Grown in Australia, Made in India effort to successfully explore Merino wool’s infinite potential in India. As an eco-friendly fibre with biodegradable properties, Merino wool is the perfect addition to make this a modernized product and we’re proud to be pioneering its phase of innovation in India.”

Khadi Wool Collection will be available in suit lengths as well as swatch samples, so as to offer consumers the choice to select from the eclectic range of offerings. The collection is priced between Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 per meter and will be available at select Raymond outlets across India.