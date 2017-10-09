GAP expands retail presence in NCR; opens 4th store at Pacific Mall

Continuing its nationwide expansion, Arvind Lifestyle Brand Limited, Gap’s franchisee in India, opened a new 4,500 sq. ft. Gap store at Pacific Mall at Rajouri Garden in Delhi on October 07, 2017. This is the fourth store in the National Capital Region, bringing the store count to 11 across the country.

Positioned on the ground floor, the new store features an entry spanning the width of the store which eliminates a window façade. This allows customers to see directly into the store and engage with the product quickly, beginning with Gap’s Fall 2017 Collection. The range features ‘Feel Good Jeans’, and as well as denim and leggings in an array of colors and prints, including reds, blues, greens and vintage florals.

Denim is at the heart of the season’s key offerings, including sculpting and shaping fits for women, and the Performance Collection for men, which fuses the fit and style of everyday favorites with performance technology. Stretch and water repellency ensures that they not only look good, but are perfect in any condition. The Rugged Motocross range introduces Indestructible Denim, which is 100 per cent more tear resistant and 400 per cent stronger than regular denim. This product is up for any challenge, but is still comfortable enough for everyday adventures.

The GapKids and babyGap collections showcase easy going clothing, which include ‘wear now bottoms’ that concentrate on leggings for girls and chinos for boys, along with Super Denim in warm fall colors. This season, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs are at the heart of the Gap x Disney range.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our next store in Saadi Dilli. The city is perfect for Gap’s on-trend, classic and casual style. With the Fall 2017 offering of shape enhancing styles alongside seasonal wardrobe staples, we are confident that we will be the customer favourite for our customers’ casual wear needs,” said Business Head of Gap brand, Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd., Parag Dani.

Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd, a subsidiary of Arvind Ltd., launched Gap in May 2015 with its first store in Delhi and now operates 11 stores in India along with two online stores: gap.nnnow.com and amazon.in/gap.