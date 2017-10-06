Ramesh Menon, CEO, HyperCity Retail

Ramesh Menon had been appointed Chief Executive Officer of HyperCity Retail in February 2016. Menon was earlier with Reliance Communications as National Head of Wireless (GSM) Operations.

Menon has over 25 years of cross cultural, general management, experience in multinationals across India, Middle East and Africa. He also boasts of extensive and diverse experience in the areas of FMCG, retail and manufacturing and telecom.

Menon was responsible for leading HyperCity’s growth strategy, path to profitability, store operations, and more.