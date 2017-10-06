Amazon to open popup liquor bar at Tokyo for 10 days

Amazon is opening a new type of bar for only 10 days in Japan from October 20 onwards.

Amazon Bar will be located in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza area and serve a variety of drinks, including beer, wine, and whiskey.

“Amazon Bar will offer a wide variety of drinks procured from across the globe, and offer exclusive products as well as samples of products not yet on store shelves,” the company said in a statement Thursday.

Amazon’s bar will have seating for 78 people, and employ an ordering system with suggestions for different drinks available. Amazon will also appoint sommeliers to help customers decide which wine to drink.

The bar will open in the evenings only from 5:00PM till 11:00PM with the last order at 10:30PM.